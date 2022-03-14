Recipes overview
Adobe GoLive is a what-you-see-is-what-you-get (WYSIWYG) HTML editor and web site management application from Adobe Systems. It replaced Adobe PageMill as Adobe's primary HTML editor and was itself discontinued in favor of Dreamweaver. In April 2008, Adobe announced that sales and development of GoLive would cease.
