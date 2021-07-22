Recipes overview
Adobe Marketo
23.4K records
NASDAQ:ADBE
Asset management
Marketing and Sales
About
Marketo is Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)-based marketing automation software owned by Adobe and built to help organizations automate and measure marketing engagement, tasks and workflows. Adobe Marketo Engage offers the leading Engagement Platform that empowers marketers to build brand value, grow revenue, and prove impact. Consistently recognized as the industry’s innovation pioneer, Adobe Marketo Engage is the trusted platform for thousands of CMOs thanks to its scalability, reliability, and openness.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research
Try us for free
Whether you're working on a one-off project or in need of periodic insights, the answer to your question lies in our structured internet data.