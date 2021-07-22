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Recipe details

Adobe Marketo

Adobe Marketo

24K recordsNASDAQ:ADBE

Key facts about Adobe Marketo

Records
24024 records
Websites tracked
24024 websites use Adobe Marketo
Stock ticker
NASDAQ:ADBE
Industries
Asset management, Marketing and Sales
Categories
Analytics, Cloud, Communication services
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Adobe

Adobe, originally called Adobe Systems Incorporated, is an American multinational computer software company incorporated in Delaware and headquartered in San Jose, California. It has historically specialized in software for the creation and publication of a wide range of content, including graphics, photography, illustration, animation, multimedia/video, motion pictures, and print. Its flagship products include Adobe Photoshop image editing software; Adobe Illustrator vector-based illustration software; Adobe Acrobat Reader and the Portable Document Format (PDF); and a host of tools primarily for audio-visual content creation, editing and publishing. Adobe offered a bundled solution of its products named Adobe Creative Suite, which evolved into a subscription software as a service (SaaS) offering named Adobe Creative Cloud. The company also expanded into digital marketing software and in 2021 was considered one of the top global leaders in Customer Experience Management (CXM).

About this recipe

Marketo is Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)-based marketing automation software owned by Adobe and built to help organizations automate and measure marketing engagement, tasks and workflows. Adobe Marketo Engage offers the leading Engagement Platform that empowers marketers to build brand value, grow revenue, and prove impact. Consistently recognized as the industry’s innovation pioneer, Adobe Marketo Engage is the trusted platform for thousands of CMOs thanks to its scalability, reliability, and openness.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research

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