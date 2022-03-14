Recipes overview
Adobe PageMill is a what-you-see-is-what-you-get (WYSIWYG) HTML editor developed by Adobe Systems in 1994. After PageMill 3.0, it was discontinued in favor of Adobe GoLive. PageMill was often bundled with other products such as scanners or promotional CD-ROMs, rather than sold as a stand-alone product. It was discontinued in February 2000, due to the acquisition and promotion of Adobe GoLive.
