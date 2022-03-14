Recipe details
Adobe Portfolio
Key facts about Adobe Portfolio
- Records
- 161998 records
- Websites tracked
- 161998 websites use Adobe Portfolio
- Stock ticker
- NASDAQ:ADBE
- Industries
- Asset management, Marketing and Sales
- Categories
- Domains and Hosting
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Adobe
Adobe, originally called Adobe Systems Incorporated, is an American multinational computer software company incorporated in Delaware and headquartered in San Jose, California. It has historically specialized in software for the creation and publication of a wide range of content, including graphics, photography, illustration, animation, multimedia/video, motion pictures, and print. Its flagship products include Adobe Photoshop image editing software; Adobe Illustrator vector-based illustration software; Adobe Acrobat Reader and the Portable Document Format (PDF); and a host of tools primarily for audio-visual content creation, editing and publishing. Adobe offered a bundled solution of its products named Adobe Creative Suite, which evolved into a subscription software as a service (SaaS) offering named Adobe Creative Cloud. The company also expanded into digital marketing software and in 2021 was considered one of the top global leaders in Customer Experience Management (CXM).
About this recipe
Adobe Portfolio is an image website hosting service by Adobe that is included free with Adobe Creative Cloud. Adobe Portfolio is a tool available with an Adobe Creative Cloud subscription that allows you to quickly and simply build a website to showcase your creative work.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research
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