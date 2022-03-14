Recipes overview
Adobe Sign
13.5K records
NASDAQ:ADBE
Asset management
Publishing
About
Adobe Sign is a cloud-based e-signature service that allows the user to send, sign, track, and manage signature processes using a browser or mobile device. Adobe Sign was introduced as a way to request, receive, and submit e-signatures. The product offers integrations with Dropbox, Salesforce, Workday, Box and Microsoft OneDrive.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research
Try us for free
Whether you're working on a one-off project or in need of periodic insights, the answer to your question lies in our structured internet data.