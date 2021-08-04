AdYen Payments

About AdYen

Adyen was founded in 2006 by professionals with previous payment industry experience (the core management team previously worked at Bibit and with each other for around twelve years), including Pieter van der Does and Arnout Schuijff, now the CEO and CTO respectively. Headquartered in Amsterdam, the company employs around 2,000 people in offices in twenty three countries. Adyen operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs. The company's platform services a range of merchants across various verticals, connecting them directly to Visa, Mastercard, and other payment methods and providing data insights.