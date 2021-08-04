AdYen Payments

About

Adyen offers merchants online services for accepting electronic payments by payment methods including credit cards, bank based payments such as debit cards, bank transfer, and real-time bank transfers based on online banking. It connects to payment methods around the world, including international credit cards, local cash-based methods, such as Boleto in Brazil, Internet banking methods, such as iDEAL in the Netherlands, and mobile payment methods, such as Blik in Poland. The technology platform acts as a payment gateway, payment service provider and offers risk management and local acquiring