About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc. is an American publicly traded Internet domain registrar and web hosting company headquartered in Tempe, Arizona and incorporated in Delaware. They are the world’s largest domain name registrar and web hosting provider for entrepreneurs around the globe. GoDaddy provides domain name registration products that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress.

About this recipe

Established in 1999, Afternic has become a leading domain marketplace, facilitating the buying and selling of domain names globally. In September 2013, GoDaddy, a prominent domain registrar, acquired Afternic to enhance its domain aftermarket services and provide a seamless experience for users seeking premium domain names.

Afternic offers a comprehensive platform for domain transactions, featuring an extensive inventory of domain names available for purchase. The platform provides services such as domain brokerage, domain parking, and sales landers, enabling users to optimize their domain portfolios and maximize visibility to potential buyers. Afternic's Fast Transfer service allows for quick and secure domain transfers, streamlining the process for both buyers and sellers.