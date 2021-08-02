About

Afterpay Limited (abbreviated as Afterpay) is an Australian financial technology company operating in Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, and New Zealand. Afterpay was founded in 2014 by Nick Molnar and Anthony Eisen.

In June 2017, Afterpay merged with one of its technology suppliers, Touchcorp, to form the Afterpay Touch Group. In November 2019, the company was renamed Afterpay Limited. In August 2021, Afterpay and American payments company Square, Inc. (later renamed Block, Inc. in December 2021) announced they had entered into arrangements for Square to acquire Afterpay for US$29 billion (A$39 billion), to be settled by March 2022.