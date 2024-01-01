Ahrefs
Founded in 2010, Ahrefs is a Singapore-based SaaS company specializing in online SEO tools and educational materials for marketing professionals. The company has grown into a lean, multinational startup, emphasizing the development of meaningful and user-friendly products.
Ahrefs offers an all-in-one SEO toolset designed to enhance search traffic and optimize websites. Key features include Site Explorer for analyzing backlinks and traffic, Keywords Explorer for comprehensive keyword research, Site Audit to identify and fix SEO issues, Rank Tracker for monitoring keyword rankings, and Content Explorer for discovering high-performing content. The platform is trusted by marketers from 44% of Fortune 500 companies.
