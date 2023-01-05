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Recipe details
Airtable
12.9K records
Key facts about Airtable
- Records
- 12924 records
- Websites tracked
- 12924 websites use Airtable
- Industries
- Business Information providers
- Categories
- Cloud, Technology
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Airtable
Airtable was founded in 2012 by Howie Liu, Andrew Ofstad, and Emmett Nicholas. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Airtable has raised over $170 million in funding.
About this recipe
Airtable is a cloud-based platform that combines the features of a database with the simplicity of a spreadsheet. It allows users to create and organize tables of data, set up relationships between tables, and use a range of tools to manage their workflows.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments