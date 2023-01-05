Skip to main content
Back to overview

Recipe details

Airtable

Airtable

12.9K records

Key facts about Airtable

Records
12924 records
Websites tracked
12924 websites use Airtable
Industries
Business Information providers
Categories
Cloud, Technology
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Airtable

Airtable was founded in 2012 by Howie Liu, Andrew Ofstad, and Emmett Nicholas. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Airtable has raised over $170 million in funding.

About this recipe

Airtable is a cloud-based platform that combines the features of a database with the simplicity of a spreadsheet. It allows users to create and organize tables of data, set up relationships between tables, and use a range of tools to manage their workflows.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments