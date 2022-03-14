Recipe details
Akamai mPulse
Key facts about Akamai mPulse
- Records
- 48367 records
- Websites tracked
- 48367 websites use Akamai mPulse
- Stock ticker
- NASDAQ:AKAM
- Industries
- Asset management, Marketing and Sales
- Categories
- Analytics
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Akamai
Akamai Technologies, Inc. is an American content delivery network (CDN), a cybersecurity, and cloud service company, providing web and Internet security services. Akamai's Intelligent Edge Platform is one of the world's largest distributed computing platforms. The company operates a network of servers around the world and rents out capacity on these servers to customers who want their websites to work faster by distributing content from locations near the user. When a user navigates to the URL of an Akamai customer, their browser is directed by Akamai's domain name system to a proximal edge server that can serve the requested content. Akamai's mapping system assigns each user to a proximal edge server using sophisticated algorithms such as stable matching and consistent hashing, enabling more reliable and faster web downloads. Further, Akamai implements DDoS mitigation and other security services in its edge server platform.
About this recipe
Akamai mPulse is a real user monitoring (RUM) solution that enables developers, admins, and performance engineers to easily see website performance problems and discover optimization opportunities that traditional testing methods can’t unveil. With mPulse, you gain actionable insights on how elements such as third-party resources, user interactions, and visual progress are impacting your application delivery and the end-user experience.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research
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