About

Linode was founded by Christopher Aker, launching in mid 2003. Aker is a graduate of Full Sail University in Florida. Linode transitioned from UML to Xen virtualization in March 2008, and then to KVM in mid-2015. It launched its data backup service in 2009. NodeBalancer, a load-balancing service, launched in July 2011. Linode released Linode Managed, an incident response service designed for businesses, in 2013. Linode opened its first data centers in Fremont, and Dallas in 2003. It subsequently opened it's regions in Atlanta in 2007, Newark in 2008, London in 2009, Tokyo in 2011 and 2016, Frankfurt and Singapore in 2015, and Toronto, Mumbai, and Sydney in 2019. Linode moved its headquarters to Philadelphia in 2018. On February 15, 2022, Akamai Technologies announced that they will be acquiring Linode for approximately $900 million It was acquired on March 21,2022.