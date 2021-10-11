Recipes overview
543.7K records
NYSE:BABA
Asset management
Hosting
Alibaba CDN is used to deliver content to users from the nodes that are nearest to them, accelerating the response to user requests and increasing the response rate. CDN also resolves the delivery latency problem that is usually caused by distribution, bandwidth, and server performance issues. CDN has been applied in multiple scenarios, including site acceleration, on-demand streaming, and live streaming. Alibaba Cloud CDN is a virtual network that consists of globally distributed edge nodes

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research

