Alibaba DNS

Alibaba DNS is a DNS service. It helps enterprises and developers convert human-readable domain names into machine-readable IP addresses and routes user requests to required website or application servers. Alibaba Cloud DNS delivers SLA-guaranteed service availability of 100% to ensure that websites or applications run stably. It processes up to hundreds of millions of DNS queries per second and protects websites or applications against DNS attacks.

