Recipe details
Alibaba Domain Registration
Key facts about Alibaba Domain Registration
- Records
- 4616229 records
- Websites tracked
- 4616229 websites use Alibaba Domain Registration
- Stock ticker
- NYSE:BABA
- Industries
- Asset management, Hosting, Registrars
- Categories
- Cloud, Domains and Hosting
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Alibaba
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, also known as Alibaba Group and Alibaba.com, is a Chinese multinational technology company specializing in e-commerce, retail, Internet, and technology. Founded on 28 June 1999 in Hangzhou, Zhejiang, the company provides consumer-to-consumer (C2C), business-to-consumer (B2C), and business-to-business (B2B) sales services via web portals, as well as electronic payment services, shopping search engines and cloud computing services. It owns and operates a diverse portfolio of companies around the world in numerous business sectors. Alibaba is one of the world's largest retailers and e-commerce companies. In 2020, it was also rated as the fifth-largest artificial intelligence company. It is also one of the biggest venture capital firms, and one of the biggest investment corporations in the world.
About this recipe
Alibaba Domain Registration is a comprehensive solution that provides domain name registration, analysis, and protection services to help you build a website that is optimized for China.
Use cases
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research
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