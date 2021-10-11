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Recipe details

Alibaba Web Hosting

Alibaba Web Hosting

2.3M recordsNYSE:BABA

Key facts about Alibaba Web Hosting

Records
2284410 records
Websites tracked
2284410 websites use Alibaba Web Hosting
Stock ticker
NYSE:BABA
Industries
Asset management, Hosting
Categories
Cloud, Domains and Hosting
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Alibaba

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, also known as Alibaba Group and Alibaba.com, is a Chinese multinational technology company specializing in e-commerce, retail, Internet, and technology. Founded on 28 June 1999 in Hangzhou, Zhejiang, the company provides consumer-to-consumer (C2C), business-to-consumer (B2C), and business-to-business (B2B) sales services via web portals, as well as electronic payment services, shopping search engines and cloud computing services. It owns and operates a diverse portfolio of companies around the world in numerous business sectors. Alibaba is one of the world's largest retailers and e-commerce companies. In 2020, it was also rated as the fifth-largest artificial intelligence company. It is also one of the biggest venture capital firms, and one of the biggest investment corporations in the world.

About this recipe

Alibaba Web Hosting provides web hosting solutions suitable for businesses of all sizes. It helps reduce development, maintenance, and IT costs while guaranteeing the security and stability of website. New purchases of Alibaba Web Hosting are however no longer available.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research

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