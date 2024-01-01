About Alibaba

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, also known as Alibaba Group and Alibaba.com, is a Chinese multinational technology company specializing in e-commerce, retail, Internet, and technology. Founded on 28 June 1999 in Hangzhou, Zhejiang, the company provides consumer-to-consumer (C2C), business-to-consumer (B2C), and business-to-business (B2B) sales services via web portals, as well as electronic payment services, shopping search engines and cloud computing services. It owns and operates a diverse portfolio of companies around the world in numerous business sectors. Alibaba is one of the world's largest retailers and e-commerce companies. In 2020, it was also rated as the fifth-largest artificial intelligence company. It is also one of the biggest venture capital firms, and one of the biggest investment corporations in the world.

Alipay is a leading global digital payment platform, part of the Alibaba Group, offering secure and convenient online payment solutions. It supports various services, including online shopping, money transfers, and bill payments, and is widely used for both domestic and international transactions. Alipay's extensive ecosystem integrates with numerous financial services, enabling seamless mobile payments and financial management for millions of users worldwide.