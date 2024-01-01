About this recipe

AlmaLinux is a community-driven, free, and open-source Linux distribution that serves as a 1:1 binary-compatible alternative to Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL). Developed and maintained by the AlmaLinux OS Foundation, it was created to fill the gap left by the shift in CentOS's focus from downstream to upstream development. AlmaLinux offers enterprise-grade stability, performance, and security without the associated licensing costs of RHEL. It provides regular updates, long-term support, and a commitment to compatibility, making it ideal for servers, cloud deployments, virtualization, and containerization. With robust community and commercial backing, AlmaLinux ensures seamless migration and interoperability for organizations relying on RHEL and CentOS environments, supporting hybrid and multicloud infrastructures and fostering an open, collaborative ecosystem for developers, system administrators, and businesses.