About Alibaba

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, also known as Alibaba Group and Alibaba.com, is a Chinese multinational technology company specializing in e-commerce, retail, Internet, and technology. Founded on 28 June 1999 in Hangzhou, Zhejiang, the company provides consumer-to-consumer (C2C), business-to-consumer (B2C), and business-to-business (B2B) sales services via web portals, as well as electronic payment services, shopping search engines and cloud computing services. It owns and operates a diverse portfolio of companies around the world in numerous business sectors. Alibaba is one of the world's largest retailers and e-commerce companies. In 2020, it was also rated as the fifth-largest artificial intelligence company. It is also one of the biggest venture capital firms, and one of the biggest investment corporations in the world.

About this recipe

Amap is a leading Chinese mapping and navigation service developed by AutoNavi. Founded in 2001, AutoNavi specializes in digital mapping and location-based services, and its platform Amap provides real-time traffic updates, route planning, and comprehensive mapping solutions. In 2014, AutoNavi was acquired by Alibaba Group, enhancing Amap's integration with Alibaba's broader ecosystem, further solidifying its position as a key player in China's digital mapping and navigation industry.