Recipe details
Amazon Advertising
Key facts about Amazon Advertising
- Records
- 88228 records
- Websites tracked
- 88228 websites use Amazon Advertising
- Stock ticker
- NASDAQ:AMZN
- Industries
- Asset management, Marketing and Sales
- Categories
- Advertising
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Amazon
Amazon is an American multinational technology company that focuses on e-commerce, cloud computing, digital streaming, and artificial intelligence. It is one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Google (Alphabet), Apple, Meta (Facebook), and Microsoft. The company has been referred to as "one of the most influential economic and cultural forces in the world", as well as the world's most valuable brand. Amazon is known for its disruption of well-established industries through technological innovation and mass scale. It is the world's largest online marketplace, AI assistant provider, live-streaming platform and cloud computing platform as measured by revenue and market capitalization. Amazon is the largest Internet company by revenue in the world.
About this recipe
Amazon Advertising helps you reach audiences where they shop, read, listen, watch, and play through ad experiences both on and off Amazon. Tap into signals to shape your advertising campaigns and measure results.
Use cases
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research
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