About Amazon

Amazon is an American multinational technology company that focuses on e-commerce, cloud computing, digital streaming, and artificial intelligence. It is one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Google (Alphabet), Apple, Meta (Facebook), and Microsoft. The company has been referred to as "one of the most influential economic and cultural forces in the world", as well as the world's most valuable brand. Amazon is known for its disruption of well-established industries through technological innovation and mass scale. It is the world's largest online marketplace, AI assistant provider, live-streaming platform and cloud computing platform as measured by revenue and market capitalization. Amazon is the largest Internet company by revenue in the world.

About this recipe

Amazon Associates is a widely recognized affiliate marketing program offered by Amazon. It enables website owners, bloggers, and content creators to monetize their online presence by promoting products available on Amazon. Participants can earn commissions on sales generated through their unique affiliate links. This program provides a convenient way for individuals and businesses to leverage Amazon's vast product catalog and tap into its extensive customer base for potential earnings. Participants can create specialized affiliate links for specific products, categories, or even entire Amazon storefronts, making it a versatile option for those looking to monetize their online content.