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Amazon CloudFront CDN

Amazon CloudFront CDN

5M recordsNASDAQ:AMZN

Key facts about Amazon CloudFront CDN

Records
5014500 records
Websites tracked
5014500 websites use Amazon CloudFront CDN
Stock ticker
NASDAQ:AMZN
Industries
Asset management, Hosting
Categories
Content and distribution, Domains and Hosting
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Amazon

Amazon is an American multinational technology company that focuses on e-commerce, cloud computing, digital streaming, and artificial intelligence. It is one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Google (Alphabet), Apple, Meta (Facebook), and Microsoft. The company has been referred to as "one of the most influential economic and cultural forces in the world", as well as the world's most valuable brand. Amazon is known for its disruption of well-established industries through technological innovation and mass scale. It is the world's largest online marketplace, AI assistant provider, live-streaming platform and cloud computing platform as measured by revenue and market capitalization. Amazon is the largest Internet company by revenue in the world.

About this recipe

Amazon CloudFront is a fast content delivery network (CDN) service that securely delivers data, videos, applications, and APIs to customers globally with low latency, high transfer speeds, all within a developer-friendly environment. CloudFront offers the most advanced security capabilities, including field level encryption and HTTPS support, seamlessly integrated with AWS Shield, AWS Web Application Firewall and Amazon Route 53 to protect against multiple types of attacks including network and application layer DDoS attacks. These services co-reside at edge networking locations – globally scaled and connected via the AWS network backbone – providing a more secure, performant, and available experience for your users.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research

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