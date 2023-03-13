About Amazon

Amazon is an American multinational technology company that focuses on e-commerce, cloud computing, digital streaming, and artificial intelligence. It is one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Google (Alphabet), Apple, Meta (Facebook), and Microsoft. The company has been referred to as "one of the most influential economic and cultural forces in the world", as well as the world's most valuable brand. Amazon is known for its disruption of well-established industries through technological innovation and mass scale. It is the world's largest online marketplace, AI assistant provider, live-streaming platform and cloud computing platform as measured by revenue and market capitalization. Amazon is the largest Internet company by revenue in the world.

Amazon Business provides purchasing solutions that allow registered businesses and their employees to shop for business supplies on Amazon. Customers can customize their business account to suit their business needs. Amazon business customers can create a free business account for every type or size organization.

Account administrators can submit verifications for all email domains associated with their organization. This prevents new Amazon Business accounts from being created in your organization’s name. If anyone attempts to create an account with the verified domain, they will be notified that they need to join the official account instead.