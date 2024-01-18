About Touch Me Soft (TMS) doo

TMS (Touch Me Soft) is a company founded with a commitment to delivering innovative solutions for various industries. With a focus on technology and software development, TMS has built a reputation for providing cutting-edge tools and applications designed to streamline business operations and enhance efficiency. The company's dedication to research and development ensures that they stay at the forefront of industry trends, making them a valuable partner for businesses seeking advanced solutions to meet their needs. Headquartered in Belgrade, Serbia, TMS has established itself as a trusted provider of software solutions, catering to a diverse range of clients and industries.

About this recipe

Amelia is a robust and user-friendly WordPress plugin designed to streamline and enhance appointment booking and scheduling processes. With a focus on simplicity and versatility, Amelia empowers businesses and professionals in various industries to efficiently manage appointments, bookings, and reservations, ultimately saving time and providing a seamless experience for clients and customers. Its feature-rich platform includes customizable booking forms, calendar integration, automated notifications, and an intuitive dashboard, making it a valuable tool for businesses looking to optimize their appointment management systems.