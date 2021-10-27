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Recipe details

American Express

American Express

2.9M recordsNYSE:AXP

Key facts about American Express

Records
2890344 records
Websites tracked
2890344 websites use American Express
Stock ticker
NYSE:AXP
Industries
Asset management, E-commerce, Payment industry
Categories
Payments
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About American Express

The American Express Company (Amex) is an American multinational corporation specialized in payment card services headquartered at 200 Vesey Street in the Battery Park City neighborhood of Lower Manhattan in New York City. The company was founded in 1850 and is one of the 30 components of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The company's logo, adopted in 1958, is a gladiator or centurion whose image appears on the company's well-known traveler's cheques, charge cards, and credit cards.

About this recipe

American Express is a issuer of personal, small business, and corporate credit cards. The company's travel-related offerings include traveler's checks, credit cards, corporate and personal travel planning services, tour packages, and agencies for hotel and car-rental reservations.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research