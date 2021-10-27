Recipe details
American Express
Key facts about American Express
- Records
- 2890344 records
- Websites tracked
- 2890344 websites use American Express
- Stock ticker
- NYSE:AXP
- Industries
- Asset management, E-commerce, Payment industry
- Categories
- Payments
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About American Express
The American Express Company (Amex) is an American multinational corporation specialized in payment card services headquartered at 200 Vesey Street in the Battery Park City neighborhood of Lower Manhattan in New York City. The company was founded in 1850 and is one of the 30 components of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The company's logo, adopted in 1958, is a gladiator or centurion whose image appears on the company's well-known traveler's cheques, charge cards, and credit cards.
About this recipe
American Express is a issuer of personal, small business, and corporate credit cards. The company's travel-related offerings include traveler's checks, credit cards, corporate and personal travel planning services, tour packages, and agencies for hotel and car-rental reservations.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research