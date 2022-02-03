Recipe details
Amplitude Analytics
Key facts about Amplitude Analytics
- Records
- 90858 records
- Websites tracked
- 90858 websites use Amplitude Analytics
- Stock ticker
- NASDAQ:AMPL
- Industries
- Asset management, Marketing and Sales
- Categories
- Analytics
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Amplitude
Amplitude is a product intelligence platform that provides digital product tools that help teams run and grow their businesses. Powered by the proprietary Amplitude Behavioral Graph, the Digital Optimization System enables organizations to see and predict which combination of features and actions translate to business outcomes and intelligently adapt each experience in real-time based on these insights. Amplitude is the brain behind more than 45,000 digital products at over 1,000 enterprise customers and 23 of the Fortune 100.
About this recipe
Amplitude Analytics is designed to help software product developers better understand behavior of their users. It has been called the "Moneyball" for product development due to its focus on providing product developers with greater statistical understanding of user behavior. As an example, Peloton used the software to help understand how to engage its customers with social features.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research