Amplitude Analytics

About Amplitude

Amplitude is a product intelligence platform that provides digital product tools that help teams run and grow their businesses. Powered by the proprietary Amplitude Behavioral Graph, the Digital Optimization System enables organizations to see and predict which combination of features and actions translate to business outcomes and intelligently adapt each experience in real-time based on these insights. Amplitude is the brain behind more than 45,000 digital products at over 1,000 enterprise customers and 23 of the Fortune 100.