Recipes overview
Amplitude Analytics
6.4K records
NASDAQ:AMPL
Asset management
Marketing and Sales
About
Amplitude Analytics is designed to help software product developers better understand behavior of their users. It has been called the "Moneyball" for product development due to its focus on providing product developers with greater statistical understanding of user behavior. As an example, Peloton used the software to help understand how to engage its customers with social features.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research
Try us for free
Whether you're working on a one-off project or in need of periodic insights, the answer to your question lies in our structured internet data.