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Recipe details

Amplitude Analytics

Amplitude Analytics

90.9K recordsNASDAQ:AMPL

Key facts about Amplitude Analytics

Records
90858 records
Websites tracked
90858 websites use Amplitude Analytics
Stock ticker
NASDAQ:AMPL
Industries
Asset management, Marketing and Sales
Categories
Analytics
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Amplitude

Amplitude is a product intelligence platform that provides digital product tools that help teams run and grow their businesses. Powered by the proprietary Amplitude Behavioral Graph, the Digital Optimization System enables organizations to see and predict which combination of features and actions translate to business outcomes and intelligently adapt each experience in real-time based on these insights. Amplitude is the brain behind more than 45,000 digital products at over 1,000 enterprise customers and 23 of the Fortune 100.

About this recipe

Amplitude Analytics is designed to help software product developers better understand behavior of their users. It has been called the "Moneyball" for product development due to its focus on providing product developers with greater statistical understanding of user behavior. As an example, Peloton used the software to help understand how to engage its customers with social features.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research