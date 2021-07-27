Recipe details
Appfolio
Key facts about Appfolio
- Records
- 9521 records
- Websites tracked
- 9521 websites use Appfolio
- Stock ticker
- NASDAQ:APPF
- Industries
- Asset management, Business Information providers
- Categories
- Content and distribution
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Appfolio
AppFolio is a company founded in 2006 that offers software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications for vertical markets. AppFolio primarily focuses on cloud-based property management software, services, and data analytics to the real estate industry. The company’s headquarters is in Goleta, California, in the Santa Barbara area.
About this recipe
Appfolio offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provide tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research