About Brainstorm Force

Brainstorm Force is a software development company known for its expertise in creating innovative WordPress plugins and themes. Founded in 2011 by a team of dedicated professionals, Brainstorm Force has established itself as a leading player in the WordPress ecosystem. Their commitment to developing user-friendly and feature-rich products has earned them a strong reputation among website owners, developers, and businesses worldwide. With a focus on creating tools that enhance the functionality and design of WordPress websites, Brainstorm Force continues to contribute to the growth and success of the WordPress community.

About this recipe

Astra is a popular WordPress theme developed by Brainstorm Force. Astra is a highly customizable and lightweight WordPress theme known for its speed and flexibility. It's designed to work seamlessly with popular page builders like Elementor, Beaver Builder, and more. Astra offers various pre-designed templates and starter sites, making it easy for users to create a wide range of websites, from blogs and business sites to e-commerce stores. Key features of the Astra theme include a responsive design, fast loading times, WooCommerce integration, customizable headers and footers, and compatibility with popular plugins.