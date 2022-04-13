Atlassian Guard

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation is a software company that develops products for software developers, project managers and other software development teams. The company is best known for Jira, a project-tracking tool that helps software teams address internal issues and evaluate performance; Confluence, a product that makes it easier for teams to work together, share projects, and communicate through both mobile and desktop devices; and HipChat, which allows workers to chat privately and in groups. In January 2017, Atlassian added another popular productivity tool to its portfolio when it acquired Trello, a team project-management app.