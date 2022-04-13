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Recipe details

Atlassian Guard

Atlassian Guard

224.9K recordsNASDAQ:TEAM

Key facts about Atlassian Guard

Records
224926 records
Websites tracked
224926 websites use Atlassian Guard
Stock ticker
NASDAQ:TEAM
Industries
Asset management, Security
Categories
Security
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation is a software company that develops products for software developers, project managers and other software development teams. The company is best known for Jira, a project-tracking tool that helps software teams address internal issues and evaluate performance; Confluence, a product that makes it easier for teams to work together, share projects, and communicate through both mobile and desktop devices; and HipChat, which allows workers to chat privately and in groups. In January 2017, Atlassian added another popular productivity tool to its portfolio when it acquired Trello, a team project-management app.

About this recipe

Atlassian Guard is a set of capabilities that gives administrators company-wide visibility, control, and security over their Atlassian Cloud products, while providing users easy access to the collaborative tools they rely on to get work done. Atlassian Guard comes equipped with: SAML single sign-on.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research

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    Atlassian Statuspage is a communication tool that helps you inform your users about outages and scheduled maintenance.

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