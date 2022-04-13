Recipe details
Atlassian Guard
Key facts about Atlassian Guard
- Records
- 224926 records
- Websites tracked
- 224926 websites use Atlassian Guard
- Stock ticker
- NASDAQ:TEAM
- Industries
- Asset management, Security
- Categories
- Security
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Atlassian
Atlassian Corporation is a software company that develops products for software developers, project managers and other software development teams. The company is best known for Jira, a project-tracking tool that helps software teams address internal issues and evaluate performance; Confluence, a product that makes it easier for teams to work together, share projects, and communicate through both mobile and desktop devices; and HipChat, which allows workers to chat privately and in groups. In January 2017, Atlassian added another popular productivity tool to its portfolio when it acquired Trello, a team project-management app.
About this recipe
Atlassian Guard is a set of capabilities that gives administrators company-wide visibility, control, and security over their Atlassian Cloud products, while providing users easy access to the collaborative tools they rely on to get work done. Atlassian Guard comes equipped with: SAML single sign-on.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research
Related to this recipe
Atlassian Statuspage
Atlassian Statuspage is a communication tool that helps you inform your users about outages and scheduled maintenance.8.6K recordsNASDAQ:TEAM