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Recipe details

Atlassian Statuspage

Atlassian Statuspage

8.6K recordsNASDAQ:TEAM

Key facts about Atlassian Statuspage

Records
8594 records
Websites tracked
8594 websites use Atlassian Statuspage
Stock ticker
NASDAQ:TEAM
Industries
Asset management, Publishing
Categories
Communication services
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation is a software company that develops products for software developers, project managers and other software development teams. The company is best known for Jira, a project-tracking tool that helps software teams address internal issues and evaluate performance; Confluence, a product that makes it easier for teams to work together, share projects, and communicate through both mobile and desktop devices; and HipChat, which allows workers to chat privately and in groups. In January 2017, Atlassian added another popular productivity tool to its portfolio when it acquired Trello, a team project-management app.

About this recipe

Atlassian Statuspage is a communication tool that helps you inform your users about outages and scheduled maintenance. Statuspage brings companies and customers together during downtime with best-in-class incident communication.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research

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    Atlassian Guard is a set of capabilities that gives administrators company-wide visibility, control, and security over their Atlassian cloud products.

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