Recipe details
Atlassian Statuspage
Key facts about Atlassian Statuspage
- Records
- 8594 records
- Websites tracked
- 8594 websites use Atlassian Statuspage
- Stock ticker
- NASDAQ:TEAM
- Industries
- Asset management, Publishing
- Categories
- Communication services
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Atlassian
Atlassian Corporation is a software company that develops products for software developers, project managers and other software development teams. The company is best known for Jira, a project-tracking tool that helps software teams address internal issues and evaluate performance; Confluence, a product that makes it easier for teams to work together, share projects, and communicate through both mobile and desktop devices; and HipChat, which allows workers to chat privately and in groups. In January 2017, Atlassian added another popular productivity tool to its portfolio when it acquired Trello, a team project-management app.
About this recipe
Atlassian Statuspage is a communication tool that helps you inform your users about outages and scheduled maintenance. Statuspage brings companies and customers together during downtime with best-in-class incident communication.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research
Related to this recipe
Atlassian Guard
Atlassian Guard is a set of capabilities that gives administrators company-wide visibility, control, and security over their Atlassian cloud products.224.9K recordsNASDAQ:TEAM