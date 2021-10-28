AudioEye Accessibility Tools

About AudioEye

AudioEye is a technology company serving businesses committed to providing equal access to their online content. Transforming how the world experiences digital content, AudioEye solves issues of accessibility and enhances the user experience for the broadest audience possible. Specializing in speed to compliance with ADA-related digital accessibility requirements, AudioEye offers technology that makes digital content more accessible and more usable, for more people. The company provides patented internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.