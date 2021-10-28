Recipes overview
AudioEye Accessibility Tools

AudioEye Accessibility Tools

559 records
NASDAQ:AEY
Asset management
Consultancy
Open recipe
To use our recipes you need a Dataprovider.com account.
Create a free trial

About

The AudioEye Ally Toolbar provides assistive tools on our website that are freely available to the public. These tools are meant to provide a customizable experience to users so that they can traverse through the site in ways suitable to their needs. Websites that have implemented the AudioEye accessibility tools on their web site have the AudioEye icon in the bottom right section of their website.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research

Try us for free

Whether you're working on a one-off project or in need of periodic insights, the answer to your question lies in our structured internet data.

Start your free trial