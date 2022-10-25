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Recipe details

Auth0 Lock

Auth0 Lock

1.5K recordsNASDAQ:OKTA

Key facts about Auth0 Lock

Records
1451 records
Websites tracked
1451 websites use Auth0 Lock
Stock ticker
NASDAQ:OKTA
Categories
Security
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Okta

Okta, Inc. (formerly Saasure Inc.) is an American identity and access management company based in San Francisco. The company provides cloud software that helps companies manage and secure user authentication into applications, and for developers to build identity controls into applications, website web services and devices. The company was founded in 2009 and had its initial public offering in 2017, being valued at over $6 billion.

About this recipe

Auth0 Lock is an embeddable login form recommended for use in single-page web applications that can be configured to the users needs, preferably in conjunction with Universal Login, which should be used whenever possible.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research