About Visa

Visa Inc. is an American multinational financial services corporation headquartered in Foster City, California, United States. It facilitates electronic funds transfers throughout the world, most commonly through Visa-branded credit cards, debit cards and prepaid cards. Visa is one of the world's most valuable companies.

About this recipe

Authorize.Net is a leading payment gateway solution that enables businesses to securely process credit card and electronic check transactions online. With a robust suite of features, including fraud prevention tools and customizable payment options, Authorize.Net empowers merchants to streamline their payment processes and provide a seamless checkout experience for their customers. Trusted by businesses worldwide, Authorize.Net is a reliable choice for e-commerce payment processing.