Authorize.Net
About Visa
Visa Inc. is an American multinational financial services corporation headquartered in Foster City, California, United States. It facilitates electronic funds transfers throughout the world, most commonly through Visa-branded credit cards, debit cards and prepaid cards. Visa is one of the world's most valuable companies.
About this recipe
Authorize.Net is a leading payment gateway solution that enables businesses to securely process credit card and electronic check transactions online. With a robust suite of features, including fraud prevention tools and customizable payment options, Authorize.Net empowers merchants to streamline their payment processes and provide a seamless checkout experience for their customers. Trusted by businesses worldwide, Authorize.Net is a reliable choice for e-commerce payment processing.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research
