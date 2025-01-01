Autodesk
Autodesk, founded in 1982 and headquartered in San Francisco, California, is a global leader in design and make software for architecture, engineering, construction, manufacturing, media, and entertainment industries. Their solutions empower innovators to transform how things are made, addressing challenges big and small.
Autodesk's product suite includes industry-leading tools such as AutoCAD for precise 2D and 3D design, Revit for Building Information Modeling (BIM), Inventor for 3D mechanical design, Fusion 360 for integrated CAD/CAM/CAE, and Maya and 3ds Max for 3D animation and modeling. These technologies facilitate seamless design, engineering, and entertainment content creation across various industries.
