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Recipe details

Aventri

Aventri

1.1K records

Key facts about Aventri

Records
1089 records
Websites tracked
1089 websites use Aventri
Industries
Marketing and Sales
Categories
Communication services
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Aventri

Aventri, formerly known as etouches, is a cloud-based event management software company based in Norwalk, Connecticut best known for its integrated events management SaaS solutions. Aventri is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, USA with offices throughout North America and in Europe, the Middle East, and Asian Pacific. The company offers multilingual and multi-currency product versions to accommodate its global customer base.

About this recipe

Aventri's event technology platform helps you to create and manage registration, event websites and marketing campaigns. Gain strategic insights, and utilize integrated on-site hardware all from one provider.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites