Back to overview
Recipe details
Aventri
1.1K records
Key facts about Aventri
- Records
- 1089 records
- Websites tracked
- 1089 websites use Aventri
- Industries
- Marketing and Sales
- Categories
- Communication services
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Aventri
Aventri, formerly known as etouches, is a cloud-based event management software company based in Norwalk, Connecticut best known for its integrated events management SaaS solutions. Aventri is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, USA with offices throughout North America and in Europe, the Middle East, and Asian Pacific. The company offers multilingual and multi-currency product versions to accommodate its global customer base.
About this recipe
Aventri's event technology platform helps you to create and manage registration, event websites and marketing campaigns. Gain strategic insights, and utilize integrated on-site hardware all from one provider.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites