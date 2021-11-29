Recipes overview
Azure DNS

Azure DNS

282.8K records
NASDAQ:MSFT
Asset management
Hosting
Open recipe
To use our recipes you need a Dataprovider.com account.
Create a free trial

About

Microsoft Azure DNS is a component of the cloud computing platform Microsoft Azure. Azure DNS is a hosting service for DNS domains. Its global network of name servers has the scale and redundancy to ensure ultra-high availability and performance for domains and applications.

Use cases

  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research

Try us for free

Whether you're working on a one-off project or in need of periodic insights, the answer to your question lies in our structured internet data.

Start your free trial