Recipe details
Baidu Analytics
Key facts about Baidu Analytics
- Records
- 2100978 records
- Websites tracked
- 2100978 websites use Baidu Analytics
- Stock ticker
- NASDAQ:BIDU
- Industries
- Asset management, Marketing and Sales
- Categories
- Analytics, Cloud, Content and distribution
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Baidu
Baidu, Inc. provides internet search services in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos. It also offers Baidu Knows, an online community where users can ask questions to other users; Baidu Wiki; Baidu Healthcare Wiki; Baidu Wenku; Baidu Scholar; Baidu Experience; Baidu Post, a social media platform; Baidu Maps, a voice-enabled mobile app that provides travel-related services; Baidu Drive; Baijiahao; and DuerOS, a smart assistant platform. In addition, this segment offers online marketing services, which include pay for performance, an auction-based services that allow customers to bid for priority placement of paid sponsored links and reach users who search for information related to their products or services; other marketing services that include display-based marketing services and other online marketing services based on performance criteria other than cost per click; mobile ecosystem, a portfolio of apps, including Baidu App, Haokan, and Baidu Post; various cloud services and solutions, such as platform as a service, software as a service, and infrastructure as a service; self-driving services, including maps, automated valet parking, autonomous navigation pilot, electric vehicles, and robotaxi fleets, as well as Xiaodu smart devices.
About this recipe
Baidu Analytics give digital marketers the tools they need to better understand Chinese visitors to their website. It's reports include statistics about a website's traffic, conversions, on-page activity, and visitor demographics. As an analytics tool, Baidu Analytics contains many features that make it easy for businesses to track visitors to their site, see what pages are being visited, check on conversion rates, and look for on-page issues that need to be fixed.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research
Related to this recipe
Baidu Maps
Baidu Maps is a mapping service application provided by Baidu offering satellite imagery, maps and navigation software.2.2M recordsNASDAQ:BIDU