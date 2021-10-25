Recipe details
Baidu Maps
Key facts about Baidu Maps
- Records
- 2205223 records
- Websites tracked
- 2205223 websites use Baidu Maps
- Stock ticker
- NASDAQ:BIDU
- Industries
- Asset management, Publishing
- Categories
- Cloud, Geographical
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Baidu
Baidu, Inc. provides internet search services in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos. It also offers Baidu Knows, an online community where users can ask questions to other users; Baidu Wiki; Baidu Healthcare Wiki; Baidu Wenku; Baidu Scholar; Baidu Experience; Baidu Post, a social media platform; Baidu Maps, a voice-enabled mobile app that provides travel-related services; Baidu Drive; Baijiahao; and DuerOS, a smart assistant platform. In addition, this segment offers online marketing services, which include pay for performance, an auction-based services that allow customers to bid for priority placement of paid sponsored links and reach users who search for information related to their products or services; other marketing services that include display-based marketing services and other online marketing services based on performance criteria other than cost per click; mobile ecosystem, a portfolio of apps, including Baidu App, Haokan, and Baidu Post; various cloud services and solutions, such as platform as a service, software as a service, and infrastructure as a service; self-driving services, including maps, automated valet parking, autonomous navigation pilot, electric vehicles, and robotaxi fleets, as well as Xiaodu smart devices.
About this recipe
Baidu Maps is a desktop and mobile web mapping service application and technology provided by Baidu, offering satellite imagery, street maps, street view and indoor view perspectives, as well as functions such as a route planner for traveling by foot, car, or with public transportation. Baidu Maps is available only in the Chinese language and before 2016, it offered maps only of mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, the rest of the world appearing unexplored.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research
Related to this recipe
Baidu Analytics
Baidu Analytics give digital marketers the tools they need to better understand Chinese visitors to their website.2.1M recordsNASDAQ:BIDU