Recipe details
Better Business Bureau
Key facts about Better Business Bureau
- Records
- 143352 records
- Websites tracked
- 143352 websites use Better Business Bureau
- Categories
- Business Classification
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Better Business Bureau
Better Business Bureau (BBB) is a private, nonprofit organization founded in 1912. BBB's self-described mission is to focus on advancing marketplace trust, consisting of 97 independently incorporated local BBB organizations in the United States and Canada, coordinated under the International Association of Better Business Bureaus (IABBB) in Arlington, Virginia Better Business Bureau is not affiliated with any governmental agency. Businesses that affiliate with BBB and adhere to its standards do so through industry self-regulation. To avoid bias, BBB's policy is to refrain from recommending or endorsing any specific business, product or service.
About this recipe
The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is a nonprofit organization that promotes marketplace trust and helps consumers find trustworthy businesses. Accredited businesses can display the BBB seal, indicating their commitment to ethical business practices and customer satisfaction.
Use cases
- Create a lead list with websites