Big Cartel, founded in 2005, is an e-commerce platform headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, renowned for its artist-centric approach. It empowers independent artists, designers, and creative entrepreneurs to effortlessly establish their online stores, enabling the sale of various creative products such as art, clothing, and jewelry. The company's core mission revolves around supporting and enabling the creative community, offering a user-friendly and customizable e-commerce solution that aligns with the unique requirements of artists and small businesses. In a landscape dominated by conventional e-commerce platforms, Big Cartel stands out for maintaining its independent and artist-focused ethos, resonating strongly with its user base.

