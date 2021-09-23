Skip to main content
Back to overview

Recipe details

BigCommerce

BigCommerce

32.7K recordsNASDAQ:BIGC

Key facts about BigCommerce

Records
32736 records
Websites tracked
32736 websites use BigCommerce
Stock ticker
NASDAQ:BIGC
Industries
Asset management, E-commerce
Categories
E-commerce
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce was founded in Sydney, Australia in 2009 by Australians Eddie Machaalani and Mitchell Harper, who met in an online chatroom in 2003. One year after meeting, Machaalani and Harper launched their first company, Interspire, which evolved into BigCommerce The company opened its first United States office in Austin, Texas in 2009. BigCommerce operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. BigCommerce provides software to businesses that helps them set up and manage online and mobile stores, handle payments and currency conversions.

About this recipe

BigCommerce is a (SaaS) eCommerce solution that allows business owners to set up an online store and sell their products on the web. BigCommerce is mainly aimed at people without much in the way of web design skills but it also allows developers to tweak the HTML and CSS of their stores.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research