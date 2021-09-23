About BigCommerce

BigCommerce was founded in Sydney, Australia in 2009 by Australians Eddie Machaalani and Mitchell Harper, who met in an online chatroom in 2003. One year after meeting, Machaalani and Harper launched their first company, Interspire, which evolved into BigCommerce The company opened its first United States office in Austin, Texas in 2009. BigCommerce operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. BigCommerce provides software to businesses that helps them set up and manage online and mobile stores, handle payments and currency conversions.