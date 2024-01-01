About Newfold Digital

Newfold Digital, formerly known as Web.com, traces its roots back to 1997 when it was established as a provider of domain registration and web hosting services. Over the years, the company has evolved to offer a comprehensive suite of digital solutions tailored to the needs of businesses seeking to establish and enhance their online presence. With a commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, Newfold Digital has grown into a trusted partner for businesses of all sizes, offering reliable hosting infrastructure, intuitive website building tools, and effective online marketing services. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Newfold Digital operates with a mission to empower businesses to succeed in the digital realm. The company's diverse portfolio of services encompasses domain registration, web hosting, website design and development, e-commerce solutions, and online marketing tools. Through a customer-centric approach and a dedication to technological excellence, Newfold Digital continues to help businesses navigate the complexities of the digital landscape and achieve their online objectives effectively.

BigRock is an internet services company that specializes in various web-presence solutions. Originating from India, its services encompass domain registration, website hosting, email hosting, and website building. Additionally, the company provides security measures through offerings like SSL certificates. While it caters to a broad customer base, small businesses, professionals, and individuals comprise its primary market segment.