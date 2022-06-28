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Recipe details

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

65.7K recordsBTC

Key facts about Bitcoin

Records
65678 records
Websites tracked
65678 websites use Bitcoin
Stock ticker
BTC
Categories
Payments
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Bitcoin

Bitcoin (₿) is a decentralized digital currency that can be transferred on the peer-to-peer bitcoin network. Bitcoin transactions are verified by network nodes through cryptography and recorded in a public distributed ledger called a blockchain. The cryptocurrency was invented in 2008 by an unknown person or group of people using the name Satoshi Nakamoto. The currency began use in 2009 when its implementation was released as open-source software.

About this recipe

The word bitcoin was defined in a white paper published on 31 October 2008. It is a compound of the words bit and coin. This recipe gives an overview of the online stores that allow payments in bitcoin.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments