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Recipe details
Bitcoin
65.7K recordsBTC
Key facts about Bitcoin
- Records
- 65678 records
- Websites tracked
- 65678 websites use Bitcoin
- Stock ticker
- BTC
- Categories
- Payments
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin (₿) is a decentralized digital currency that can be transferred on the peer-to-peer bitcoin network. Bitcoin transactions are verified by network nodes through cryptography and recorded in a public distributed ledger called a blockchain. The cryptocurrency was invented in 2008 by an unknown person or group of people using the name Satoshi Nakamoto. The currency began use in 2009 when its implementation was released as open-source software.
About this recipe
The word bitcoin was defined in a white paper published on 31 October 2008. It is a compound of the words bit and coin. This recipe gives an overview of the online stores that allow payments in bitcoin.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments