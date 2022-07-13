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Recipe details
Bitrix24
76.7K records
Key facts about Bitrix24
- Records
- 76673 records
- Websites tracked
- 76673 websites use Bitrix24
- Categories
- Cloud
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About 1C-Bitrix
Bitrix was founded in 1998 by Sergey Ryzhikov. In 2007, the companies "Bitrix" and "1C" created a joint venture "1C-Bitrix". The company headquarters is located in Kaliningrad. Representative offices are located in Moscow, Alma-Ata, and Minsk.
About this recipe
Bitrix24 provides a complete suite of social collaboration, communication and management tools, including CRM, files sharing, project management, and calendars. This is a product developed by Bitrix, Inc and launched in April 2012.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
Related to this recipe
1C-Bitrix
A system of web project management, universal software for the creation, support, and successful development of corporate websites and online stores.122.9K records