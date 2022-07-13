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Recipe details

Bitrix24

Bitrix24

76.7K records

Key facts about Bitrix24

Records
76673 records
Websites tracked
76673 websites use Bitrix24
Categories
Cloud
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About 1C-Bitrix

Bitrix was founded in 1998 by Sergey Ryzhikov. In 2007, the companies "Bitrix" and "1C" created a joint venture "1C-Bitrix". The company headquarters is located in Kaliningrad. Representative offices are located in Moscow, Alma-Ata, and Minsk.

About this recipe

Bitrix24 provides a complete suite of social collaboration, communication and management tools, including CRM, files sharing, project management, and calendars. This is a product developed by Bitrix, Inc and launched in April 2012.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments

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