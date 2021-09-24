Blackbaud Raisers Edge NXT

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud is a cloud computing provider that serves the social good community nonprofits, foundations, corporations, education institutions, healthcare organizations, religious organizations, and individual change agents. Its products focus on fundraising, website management, CRM, analytics, financial management, ticketing, and education administration. Blackbaud was founded in 1981 by Anthony Bakker. The company is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina. It has regional offices in Austin, Texas; Plano, Texas; St. Paul, Minnesota; and Bedford, New Hampshire. Internationally, Blackbaud has offices in London, England; Sydney, Australia; and Glasgow, Scotland.