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Recipe details

Blackbaud Raisers Edge NXT

Blackbaud Raisers Edge NXT

7.2K recordsNASDAQ:BLKB

Key facts about Blackbaud Raisers Edge NXT

Records
7156 records
Websites tracked
7156 websites use Blackbaud Raisers Edge NXT
Stock ticker
NASDAQ:BLKB
Industries
Asset management, Hosting
Categories
Cloud
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud is a cloud computing provider that serves the social good community nonprofits, foundations, corporations, education institutions, healthcare organizations, religious organizations, and individual change agents. Its products focus on fundraising, website management, CRM, analytics, financial management, ticketing, and education administration. Blackbaud was founded in 1981 by Anthony Bakker. The company is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina. It has regional offices in Austin, Texas; Plano, Texas; St. Paul, Minnesota; and Bedford, New Hampshire. Internationally, Blackbaud has offices in London, England; Sydney, Australia; and Glasgow, Scotland.

About this recipe

Raiser's Edge NXT (also known as RE NXT) is a fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM) system. It was designed by Blackbaud, a leading provider of robust nonprofit-specific software, to meet the needs of midsized to large nonprofit organizations.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research

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