Recipe details
Blackbaud Raisers Edge NXT
Key facts about Blackbaud Raisers Edge NXT
- Records
- 7156 records
- Websites tracked
- 7156 websites use Blackbaud Raisers Edge NXT
- Stock ticker
- NASDAQ:BLKB
- Industries
- Asset management, Hosting
- Categories
- Cloud
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Blackbaud
Blackbaud is a cloud computing provider that serves the social good community nonprofits, foundations, corporations, education institutions, healthcare organizations, religious organizations, and individual change agents. Its products focus on fundraising, website management, CRM, analytics, financial management, ticketing, and education administration. Blackbaud was founded in 1981 by Anthony Bakker. The company is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina. It has regional offices in Austin, Texas; Plano, Texas; St. Paul, Minnesota; and Bedford, New Hampshire. Internationally, Blackbaud has offices in London, England; Sydney, Australia; and Glasgow, Scotland.
About this recipe
Raiser's Edge NXT (also known as RE NXT) is a fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM) system. It was designed by Blackbaud, a leading provider of robust nonprofit-specific software, to meet the needs of midsized to large nonprofit organizations.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research
Related to this recipe
Blackbaud School Website System
Attract admission prospects with Blackbaud School Website System, the leading CMS designed for the unique requirements of private schools.841 recordsNASDAQ:BLKB