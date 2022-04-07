Recipe details
Blackbaud School Website System
Key facts about Blackbaud School Website System
- Records
- 841 records
- Websites tracked
- 841 websites use Blackbaud School Website System
- Stock ticker
- NASDAQ:BLKB
- Industries
- Asset management, Business Information providers
- Categories
- Cloud
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Blackbaud
Blackbaud is a cloud computing provider that serves the social good community nonprofits, foundations, corporations, education institutions, healthcare organizations, religious organizations, and individual change agents. Its products focus on fundraising, website management, CRM, analytics, financial management, ticketing, and education administration. Blackbaud was founded in 1981 by Anthony Bakker. The company is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina. It has regional offices in Austin, Texas; Plano, Texas; St. Paul, Minnesota; and Bedford, New Hampshire. Internationally, Blackbaud has offices in London, England; Sydney, Australia; and Glasgow, Scotland.
About this recipe
Attract admission prospects with Blackbaud School Website System, the leading CMS designed for the unique requirements of private schools. Create an eye-catching home page, drive search traffic to a landing page, update athletic team schedules, and collect online donations. Best of all, schools get more design control over their websites, boosting ROI by reducing long-term maintenance costs and allowing schools to create multiple sites.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research
Related to this recipe
Blackbaud Raisers Edge NXT
Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT is a fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM) system to meet the needs of midsized to large nonprofit organizations.7.2K recordsNASDAQ:BLKB