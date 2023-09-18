About Block

Block, Inc. (Formerly Square, Inc.) is an American financial services and digital payments company based in San Francisco, California. The company was founded in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and launched its first platform in 2010. It has been traded as a public company on the New York Stock Exchange since November 2015 with the ticker symbol SQ.

About this recipe

Square Online is an innovative e-commerce platform offered by Square, Inc. Square Online provides a user-friendly website builder, secure payment processing, inventory management, and order fulfillment capabilities. It seamlessly integrates with Square's suite of payment and business management tools, enabling merchants to efficiently sell products and services online. With its mobile-friendly design and various customization options, Square Online simplifies the process of creating and running an online store, making it a valuable solution for businesses seeking to thrive in the digital marketplace.