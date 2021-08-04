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Recipe details
Booking.com Affiliate Partner Program
2.9K recordsNASDAQ:BKNG
Key facts about Booking.com Affiliate Partner Program
- Records
- 2941 records
- Websites tracked
- 2941 websites use Booking.com Affiliate Partner Program
- Stock ticker
- NASDAQ:BKNG
- Industries
- Asset management, E-commerce
- Categories
- Advertising
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Booking.com
Booking.com is a Dutch online travel agency founded in 1996 by Geert-Jan Bruinsma. Booking.com primarily manages a collection of lodging reservations but also offers vacation packages, flights, car rentals, and airport taxis. Visitors can book thousands of accommodations on the website booking.com. That means anything from botique hotels to five star luxury hotels.
About this recipe
The Booking.com Affiliate Partner Program gives the opportunity to connect a business to Bookings online accommodations booking platform. As a partner, webmasters can integrate their customer-facing products into their website and in return, earn a favorable commission for each booking made through it.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research