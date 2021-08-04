Recipes overview
Booking.com Affiliate Partner Program
7K records
NASDAQ:BKNG
Asset management
E-commerce
About
The Booking.com Affiliate Partner Program gives the opportunity to connect a business to Bookings online accommodations booking platform. As a partner, webmasters can integrate their customer-facing products into their website and in return, earn a favorable commission for each booking made through it.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research
Try us for free
Whether you're working on a one-off project or in need of periodic insights, the answer to your question lies in our structured internet data.