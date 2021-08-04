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Recipe details

Booking.com Affiliate Partner Program

Booking.com Affiliate Partner Program

2.9K recordsNASDAQ:BKNG

Key facts about Booking.com Affiliate Partner Program

Records
2941 records
Websites tracked
2941 websites use Booking.com Affiliate Partner Program
Stock ticker
NASDAQ:BKNG
Industries
Asset management, E-commerce
Categories
Advertising
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Booking.com

Booking.com is a Dutch online travel agency founded in 1996 by Geert-Jan Bruinsma. Booking.com primarily manages a collection of lodging reservations but also offers vacation packages, flights, car rentals, and airport taxis. Visitors can book thousands of accommodations on the website booking.com. That means anything from botique hotels to five star luxury hotels.

About this recipe

The Booking.com Affiliate Partner Program gives the opportunity to connect a business to Bookings online accommodations booking platform. As a partner, webmasters can integrate their customer-facing products into their website and in return, earn a favorable commission for each booking made through it.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research