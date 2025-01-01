Box
About Box
Founded in 2005 by Aaron Levie and Dylan Smith, Box, Inc. is a Redwood City, California-based company specializing in cloud content management and file sharing services. Initially targeting consumers, Box pivoted in 2009 to focus on enterprise solutions, now serving over 97,000 organizations, including 68% of the Fortune 500.
About this recipe
Box offers a comprehensive cloud content management platform that enables secure file storage, sharing, and collaboration across devices. Key features include advanced security protocols, compliance measures, workflow automation, and integrations with numerous third-party applications. The platform caters to various industries, providing tailored solutions to enhance productivity and streamline business processes.
Use cases
