Recipes overview
Box

Box

11.5K records
NYSE:BOX
Business Information providers
About Box

Founded in 2005 by Aaron Levie and Dylan Smith, Box, Inc. is a Redwood City, California-based company specializing in cloud content management and file sharing services. Initially targeting consumers, Box pivoted in 2009 to focus on enterprise solutions, now serving over 97,000 organizations, including 68% of the Fortune 500.

About this recipe

Box offers a comprehensive cloud content management platform that enables secure file storage, sharing, and collaboration across devices. Key features include advanced security protocols, compliance measures, workflow automation, and integrations with numerous third-party applications. The platform caters to various industries, providing tailored solutions to enhance productivity and streamline business processes.

Use cases

