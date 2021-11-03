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Recipe details

Braintree

Braintree

123.6K recordsNASDAQ:PYPL

Key facts about Braintree

Records
123646 records
Websites tracked
123646 websites use Braintree
Stock ticker
NASDAQ:PYPL
Industries
Asset management, Payment industry
Categories
Payments
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About PayPal

PayPal is an American company operating an online payments system in the majority of countries that support online money transfers, and serves as an electronic alternative to traditional paper methods such as checks and money orders. The company operates as a payment processor for online vendors, auction sites, and many other commercial users, for which it charges a fee.

About this recipe

Braintree is part of PayPal since 2013. Braintree specializes in mobile and web payment systems for e-commerce companies. It provides businesses with the ability to accept payments online or within their mobile application. Braintree provides clients with a merchant account and a payment gateway. Braintree was founded by Bryan Johnson in 2007

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research

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