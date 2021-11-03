Recipes overview
Braintree
122.9K records
NASDAQ:PYPL
Asset management
Banking and Insurance
Payment industry
About
Braintree is part of PayPal since 2013. Braintree specializes in mobile and web payment systems for e-commerce companies. It provides businesses with the ability to accept payments online or within their mobile application. Braintree provides clients with a merchant account and a payment gateway. Braintree was founded by Bryan Johnson in 2007
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research
Try us for free
Whether you're working on a one-off project or in need of periodic insights, the answer to your question lies in our structured internet data.